Hyderabad: Driver who decamped with Rs 55 lakh in Jubilee hills held

The Jubilee Hills police on Thursday arrested a driver who decamped with Rs 55 lakh cash from his employer's house.

Getting into details, the offender identified as Srinivas had worked as a driver for a realtor Santosh Reddy who was residing at MP and MLA colony on Road number 10C. Srinivas, a native of Nuziveedu in Krishna district had been appointed as the driver six months ago.

On September 25, Santosh Reddy asked the driver to hand over Rs 55 lakh cash to a realtor in Kokapet. Srinivas who went with the cash did not return and his mobile phone was also turned off later.

Santosh Reddy approached the Jubilee Hills police who took up the investigation and arrested the driver on Thursday. The police said that the driver and his friend Vijay were taken into custody from Ooty. They seized Rs 50 lakh cash from them.