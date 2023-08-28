Hyderabad: Drones take to the skies for Old City Metro line survey

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Sunday carried out a drone survey of the metro rail alignment, affected properties, and other sensitive structures in the Old city. According to the officials of HMRL, the survey is being conducted on instructions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who has directed the HMRL to speed up the preparatory works. In July, KCR announced Rs 500 crore for the metro rail project in Old city, Hyderabad.

The survey is being conducted to take exact measurements of the affected properties, which are required for road widening in the narrow stretch between Darul-Shifa Junction and Shalibanda Junction. It will also help in planning the metro alignment and pillar, stated NVS Reddy, managing director, HMRL.

Protection of about 103 religious and other sensitive structures including 21 masjids, 12 temples, 12 ashoorkhanas, 33 dargas, 7 grave yards, and 6 chillas is a major challenge for metro construction on this stretch.

Drone surveys will be helpful in evolving appropriate engineering solutions to save religious and other sensitive structures. Metro alignment, and pillar locations are being planned in such a way that there is no adverse effect on these religious and other sensitive structures. The drone survey enables quick collection of real-time data, high resolution imaginary, 3D modeling, and seamless integration of GIS (Geographic Information System) data and CAD software, data analysis, and visualisation, he added.

Simultaneously, tenders are also being finalised for starting soil investigation in the coming few days, soil investigation will start from Falaknuma end where Falaknuma metro station will be located.

Apart from MGBS which is already an existing station, the 5.5 kms metro stretch in the Old City will have four other stations namely, Salarjung Museum, Charminar (metro stations will be about 500 meters away from these two monuments), Shalibanda and Falaknuma, said senior officer.