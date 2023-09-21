Live
Hyderabad drugs case: Accused reveals interesting facts on supply
The accused used to meet in pubs in Goa and drugs supply used to take place their, said the accused during the interrogation
Hyderabad: Drug dealing is creating a stir in Hyderabad. Anuradha, the accused in this case, disclosed interesting facts during the police investigation. She said that she was bringing drugs from Goa for her boyfriend Prabhakar Reddy. Anuradha's hometown is Gunneruvaram in Karimnagar district.
After marriage, she is staying away from her husband due to some reasons. In this order she got addicted to drugs. Through a friend staying in Pragati Nagar, she came into contact with James, the mastermind of a drug network in Goa. After that she became acquainted with him.
In this order, Prabhakar Reddy, the owner of Varalakshmi Tiffin Center located in the IT Corridor, got to know her. Both of them became very close in a short period of time. She explained to Prabhakar Reddy about the drugs and their supply. Later Prabhakar Reddy used to bring drugs from Goa through Anuradha and sell them to people he knew.
Three people were arrested in this case. Anuradha and Prabhakar Reddy were interrogated by the police for two days. Anuradha said that she did not know the addresses of James, Harshavardhan Reddy, Vineeth Reddy and Ravila, and only met them in pubs.