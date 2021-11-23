Hyderabad: Dug-up roads add to commuting woes of Old City residents

Purani Haveli: Commuting woes continue to haunt citizens as many stretches connecting the by-lanes and roads in parts of Old City are dug up for civic works. It has become a daily nightmare for road users to travel on these stretches which have become danger zones after the civic body dug them up for carrying out works and neglected them later.

Several roads in many localities especially in Charminar constituency, including roads near Murraq Khana at South Zone DCP office in Purani Haveli, Laad Bazar, Moti Galli, Fateh Darwaza, Hussaini Alam, Dabeerpura, Hari Bowli, Dhoodh Bowli, Himmatpura and many more were dug up, and were not restored after carrying out civic works.

"Works at many places are going on at snail's pace. The roads in areas where the works have been completed still remain dug up," said Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, a resident of Hussaini Alam.

Syed Hussaini, a resident of Purani Haveli said that for more than six months the road has been dug up at Murraq Khana. "Several representations were given to authorities concerned to complete the works, but all went in vain. Even though the works were sanctioned and amount has been released, no works were taken up," he added.

"The Water Board has dug up many stretches to lay stormwater pipelines. But after the works, it failed to restore the roads. I request the officials to address the issue as residents and commuters are facing difficulties in travelling on these dug-up roads," said Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist.

In Laad Bazar and Moti Galli, the civic officials have left the road unattended to and for the last three months, the stretch is witnessing a huge traffic snarls. "Most of the by-lanes connecting the main road are narrow. Further, we have to struggle to manoeuvre our vehicles on these dug-up roads. The officials should restore them as early as they can," said Rajesh, a resident of Mitti ka Sher.