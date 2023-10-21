Hyderabad: Durga Puja in DRDO township

Hyderabad: The Krishti Goshti, one of the oldest Bengali community associations in the Southeastern part of Hyderabad, celebrates Durga Puja at the DRDO township community hall in Kanchanbagh. This year’s celebration is marked by a special focus on environmental friendliness.

The association has taken a significant step by opting for an eco-friendly Durga idol, which is the first of its kind in Hyderabad and South India. Crafted in Kumartuli, Kolkata, this idol is made from a lightweight, yet sturdy material known as paper-pulp, which is typically exported to various parts of the world. This unique initiative has garnered enthusiastic participation, with around 500 families, including scientists from organisations like DRDO, CSIR, DST, and Midhani, actively contributing to this grand celebration.

The Durga Puja celebration has been graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the Chairman and Secretary of DRDO, Dr SV Kamat, alongside Dr Raja Babu, Director General (Missiles), and Directors of various DRDO labs such as RCI, DMRL, DRDL, ASL, DLRL, in Hyderabad. This unique Durga Puja event is the brainchild of a large community of highly intellectual individuals engaged in scientific and technical professions within renowned research institutes affiliated with DRDO, CSIR, and DST.

The roots of this Puja go back to the residential complex where Dr APJ Abdul Kalam resided during the 1980s. Over the years, it has earned a distinguished reputation and is widely recognised as a prominent puja celebration in Hyderabad.

In a statement to the media, Dr Partha Ghosal, the President, and Dr Chandan Mondal and Dr Mithun Palit, the General Secretary and Treasurer, announced the resumption of their grand celebration of Durga Puja in the DRDO Township after a hiatus of three years.

“It’s not just an event for the members of the Krishti Goshti Society; it is a celebration that extends its warm invitation to all DRDO officials and employees living in and around areas like Kanchanbagh and LB Nagar in the southern part of Hyderabad”, added Dr Partha Ghosal.