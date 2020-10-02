Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu Bridge closed for vehicles on weekends

Hyderabad: Vehicular movement will not be allowed on the newly-inaugurated Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge on weekends for the public safety, police said on Thursday.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar held a coordination meeting with officials of traffic and GHMC and discussed the issues pertaining to traffic jams and parking in the areas surrounding the Durgam Cheruvu Bridge.

The officer said that vehicular movement would not be allowed on the newly inaugurated Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge on weekends from Friday 10pm till Monday morning 6am in view of public safety, whereas in other days the vehicular movement will be allowed. In the restricted time visitors will be allowed on foot.

He further added, "since the inauguration of the bridge, large number of people have been visiting it every day.