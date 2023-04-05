Hyderabad: Durgam Cheruvu bridge to be shut for 3 days for maintenance

Hyderabad: The Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge will be closed for the public for three days from April 6 midnight to April 10 as the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) will be taking up certain inspection works of the stay cable system as per the maintenance manual of the bridge.

According to officials, the closure is required as they need to place 100-tonne cranes over the bridge near pylons P1 and P2 for taking up the inspection work as the cranes will occupy the carriageway.

In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the Cyberabad traffic police have made the following traffic diversions round the clock.

Traffic coming from Road No 45 towards Gachibowli via cable bridge will be diverted at Dr Ambedkar open university on road no 45, right turn, towards Madhapur L&O PS , left turn, COD junction, Cyber towers,left turn, Lemon tree Junction, IKEA Rotary.

Motorists coming from Road No 45 via cable bridge towards Gachibowli will be diverted at Dr Ambedkar open university on road no.45, right turn,left turn before D-mart, Vasanth Embrald Gardens,left turn, HMWSSB,right turn, Nectar Garden road, Sampradaya left turn, Nectar Garden Colony,right turn, Nectar Garden Junction,left turn, Durgam Cheruvu, I labs U-turn, ITC Kohinoor, My Home Abbra Junction, C Gate Junction, Ikea Rotary,left turn, Bio diversity Junction.

Traffic coming from IKEA Rotary towards Jubilee Hills via cable bridge will be diverted at In-orbit mall, left turn, I-Labs, Durgam Cheruvu, COD Junction,right turn, Ayappa Society, Madhapur L&O PS, Kavuri Hills Junction, Jubilee Hills.

Vehicles coming from IKEA Rotary towards Jubilee Hills via cable bridge will be diverted at In-orbit mall, left turn, I-Labs, Durgam Cheruvu, Nector Garden Junction,right turn, Doctors Colony,right turn, D-Mart, U-turn, towards Road No- 45, Jubilee Hills.

Hence, all the concerned stakeholders and commuters are requested to follow the above advisory and cooperate with traffic police in ensuring smooth flow of traffic.