Hyderabad: Eco car washing facility comes up at airport

Shamshabad: Aimed at passenger safety in the present COVID-19 times, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has introduced one more initiative towards safe travel – a waterless eco washing facility to sanitise cars.

The car washing service includes exterior cleaning, vacuum cleaning, tyre clean and polish, air freshener, dashboard dressing, deep clean services. This helps in the complete sanitisation of the vehicles and ensures a safe travel. Special 3M products which is used widely in the automobile industry and pose no kind of issues to the paint durability of the vehicle are used in the cleaning/washing. The cleaners are trained to clean the vehicle in a unidirectional way so that way it will even reduce the chances of leaving swirl marks on the vehicle.

One of the waterless eco washing kiosks is located at the entrance of the car parking zone-C and one kiosk dedicated to taxis near the airport lodge at the taxi staging area. Irrespective of the location, service will be provided at the location where the vehicle is parked within the airport car park. The service is 24/7, 100% contactless, tech enabled service for the ease of the customers. Both cash and digital payments can be made.