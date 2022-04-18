Hyderabad: Efforts on to renovate Mir Alam Mandi market

Hyderabad:Special Chief Secretary for Urban Development Arvind Kumar discussed a plan of action, including designs and concepts, for carrying out renovation of historic Mir Alam Mandi market, near Charminar, with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and vendors.

He held a meeting with Owaisi, Khan, shop-owners and lessees led by Muzaffar Ali, Muralidhar Reddy and Ahmad.

The Special Chief Secretary explained the renovation work, after which they all shortlisted a design unanimously.

According to heritage activists, the 200-year-old Mandi and its kaman (arch) which could threaten safety of vendors and visitors of the market, has been damaged. Kumar came forward to renovate the structures.

He said, "the restoration work will be carried out under the review of Owaisi. The work would restore the historic market's past glory."

An official said , "the beautification works at the Mir Alam Tank are to be taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Irrigation department. Earlier, hyacinth was removed from the tank, walkways were laid and greenery was developed", he stated.