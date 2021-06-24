Hyderabad: Ekam organises Oneness Yoga Challenge

Hyderabad: Over 50,000 people from over 100 countries participated in the Oneness Yoga Challenge, a seven-day online adventure which concluded here on Wednesday. They celebrated to mark the International Yoga Day. Preethaji, Krishnaji, the co-founders of Ekam, have organised the Oneness yoga challenge, to help the world realise the true spirit of yoga. They integrated five different types of yoga---Raja Yoga (royal path of meditation), Karma Yoga, (which activates total attention), Jnana Yoga (intellectual path to enlightenment), Bhakti Yoga (centred on love), and Hatha Yoga, (experience of body oneness through all of these).

Accordingly, as the International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on a thematic basis, this year's was "Yoga for Spiritual Fitness", Preethaji and Krishnaji said Certificates of participation were awarded to all who took part in the event.