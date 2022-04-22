Hyderabad: Electric autos launched to ease connectivity at metro stations

Hyderabad: To bridge the last-mile connectivity gap from Metro stations, MetroRide, (the Artificial Intelligence enabled ride-hailing mobility platform) launched electric auto feeder services at Parade Ground Metro station on Thursday. This initiative will help to cater the needs of people by providing first and last-mile connectivity. Around 50 electric autos will provide services to the commuters.

According to a survey conducted by WRI India, 38 percent of non-metro users living within the catchment area of the metro network lack affordable, accessible, and reliable first and last-mile service which is a major reason of them not availing the Metro services.

Hence to provide proper connectivity, electric autos have been launched. These services will be operational at two metro stations- Parade Ground and Raidurg metro stations. Services will be extended across Hyderabad metro stations over the coming months.

The tariff starts from Rs 10 per ride. Launching the e-autos at Parade Ground Metro station, NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail said, "for the success of any public transportation system the most important aspect is first and last-mile connectivity. To provide a hassle-free journey, electric autos have been launched. Keeping in mind of gender empowerment, Hyderabad metro has proposed to convert few electric autos into SHE autos."

KVB Reddy, Managing Director and CEO, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited said, "The collaboration with MetroRide will enhance first and last-mile connectivity for Hyderabad Metro Rail, which is crucial for any urban mode of mass transportation. The passengers will avail services with an affordable, reliable, accessible option adding convenience and a green footprint to their city commute."