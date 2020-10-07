Hyderabad: Electricity bills can be paid in 3 installments

Hyderabad: The electricity department has given the option of paying power bills in three installments but many are yet to pay up, say officials. In a bid to complete backlogs, staff have been making the rounds of colonies and making announcements.



Khaja Abdul Rahman, Superintending Engineer (South), TSSPDCL, said, "Even after the authorities asked the consumers to pay bills in three installments, the consumers are yet to clear their bills. Even after three months of lockdown relaxations, the consumers in Old City have not cleared their bills and most of them still have pending bills of 2-3 months," he added.

Notices were also issued and some connections were also disconnected. The power consumers have lost their chance for paying bills in installments, now the consumers should pay the entire bill at a time," he noted. Consumers have been in a shock after receiving cumulative bills allegedly charged at higher slab for three months of March, April and May. Later, authorities asked the consumers to pay bills in three installments in the month of June.

Due to the crisis of Covid-19, several people have lost their jobs in both organised and unorganised sectors, there is a huge disappointment among people over electricity bills. "The government should provide more time for paying bills. Many lost jobs and are unable to make ends meet," said Mohammed Ahmed, TDP minority cell president.

"We request the government to at least give more time for clearing bills and to avoid disconnecting the power connections," said Abdul Rahim, a resident of Himmatpura.