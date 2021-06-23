Hyderabad: Encroachers eat into Musi River area with impunity

Hyderabad: Though the government has formed a separate department for protection and development of Musi River dubbed as Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), the encroachments on the river front is going on unabashedly as fresh cases of trespassing into river area were reported on Tuesday putting the officials on their toes.

Though heaps of debris appeared mounded at the site on Hyderguda side for several days, the incident came to light only on Tuesday that prompted the officials to visit the area to doze down the situation before the government took it seriously. It is said that the landfill was dumped over an area of 160' feet and made a safe passage deeper into the river area by closing an already existing nala.

Upon learning the same, the MRO Rajendranagar along with Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) officials today visited the area after the section of media reported about an audacious attempt to encroach upon the musi river front area.

Affirming about the encroachment over Musi river front area, the MRO Rajendranagar said, "Few vested interests might have tried to dump the landfill at Musi river front on Hyderguda side with an ulterior motive taking advantage of the lockdown.

However, after learning about the incident today I have made a visit to the spot along with MRDF officials and found that heaps of debris mounded over the site by some vested interests besides paving way for a safe passage inside the Musi River.

Following the formation of a separate department as Musi River Development Front, we largely gave up supervising this part of the area as the responsibility to monitor the entire Musi river front area rests with the newly formed department."

"While taking stock of the situation today at the site, I have discussed the issue with the ACP and even formally wrote a letter to the police for further investigation into the matter," he said, adding that "We keep tracking the issue and the culprits will be booked soon if found guilty of trespassing the riverfront area," he asserted.

"The team of officials from MRDCL and Revenue have taken cognizance of the matter and even informed the higher-ups about the same. We are even clearing the blockade over nala that choked due to dumping of landfill," informed B.Rauja Deputy Executive Engineer MRDCL.

Meanwhile the revenue officials have cleared the encroachment over the nala using JCB machines and increased monitoring of the area to prevent any further audacious act by the land sharks.