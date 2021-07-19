Hyderabad: Errabelli Dayakar Rao seeks vacant jobs details

Adarshnagar: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Erraballi Dayakar Rao on Sunday instructed the officials concerned to give a detailed report on vacant jobs in the departments.

At a review meeting here, Rao directed that details of jobs vacant in his departments be clearly mentioned. He said that as per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's directions the jobs are to be filled in all departments.

The minister sought a report to be submitted to the CM and the government to take a call on the vacant posts.

Since the government decided to fill about 50,000 posts, based on the vacancies, the CM will decide on the issue, he said. He said posts in Ramananda Thirtha institution and other departments be filled under his purview.

Rao called for details of the permanent, outsourcing, contact staff in various offices like SERP, Srinidhi, rural development institutes.

He said that he will submit the report on job vacancies to the Finance ministry and the government. . He asked for job details in villages, mandals and districts.

Secretary Sandip Kumar Sultania, Commissioner Raghunandan Rao and others were present.