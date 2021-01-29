Hyderabad: Exclusive park in Kukatpally for women, children

Kukatpally : After waiting for almost two years, the locals in Kukatpally will finally get their first-ever women and children park.

The long-due exclusive women and children park, located at the IIJM Circle, phase III in Kukatpally Housing Board, is spread over two acres. It will be ready for residents by May this year. It is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs1 crore.

According to sources in the Telangana Housing Board (THB), the park will have facilities like playing equipment for children, yoga area for women and a walking track. Besides, it will include basic facilities like washrooms, security room, benches. The park will also be surrounded by greenery.

The overall design and development of the park was decided by THB. "The project was initially delayed due to cancellation of tenders. As of now, through E-procurement, a new agency has taken over the project," informed an official.

"This concept of women and children park would be exclusive, as there are not any such parks in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It will be set up across the Forum Mall and would be the centre of attraction", he added, on the condition of anonymity.

In 2018, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Tarakarama Rao had laid the foundation for the park. Following that the work was shelved for some time; it has resumed now.