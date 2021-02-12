Hyderabad: Expectations run high on newly-elected corporators

With 149 GHMC corporators taking oath on Thursday, people from their divisions are hopeful that the elected corporators would fulfill their promises, they made during campaigning for Hyderabad civic polls. Here are some civic issues raised by residents in various areas, hoping that the newly-elected corporators would bring development to their areas



WARDS WON BY TRS



Rahmath Nagar: Locals say that the elected Corporator CN Reddy from TRS has assured them that he would bring development like proper roads, better water facility, regular electricity and providing all state schemes to the beneficiaries in the area. "We have kept our hope in him and voted for the TRS party candidate as our Corporator," said 40-year-old Dr.Shyam Prasad.

Vengal Rao Nagar: "Even during Covid-19 pandemic time we cast our vote and elected the TRS candidate G Dedeepya as our Corporator now we believe that all pending developments works would be taken up by her," said B Gupta, a member of Vengal Rao Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

Amberpet: Heavy rains have lashed Hyderabad followed by floods, by facing huge difficulties during the floods the residents of Amberpet said. "We lost our house, which came down due to heavy rains but somehow we were able to manage to rebuilt it with the help of flood relief given by the state government, so we chose E Vijay Kumar Goud from TRS as our corporator and expecting much more development than the previous Corporator," said Rajashekar Reddy, (49) a businessman.

Wards won by AIMIM

Falaknuma: One of the worst affected areas in the city was Al Jubail colony which was flooded for more than a week and it took us more than a month to recollect our things and come back to normal life, we were homeless, foodless for several days. At the end what we received is Rs. 10,000 donation from the ruling party.

"We are afraid for the next monsoon, we have urged and demanded the newly elected corporator of AIMIM K Tara Bai to ensure our safety from floods, and protect the entire area by providing proper roads, a drainage system and other facilities just like in new city" said a resident of Al Jubail colony in Falaknuma.

Chandrayangutta: Even after suffering during floods losing hundreds our vehicles in floods, "We have chosen AIMIM party candidate Abdul Wahab as our corporator and we hope that he would be fulfilling promises he made during the campaigns for the next monsoon, said residents of Hafez Babaa Nagar under Chandrayangutta division," said Mohammed Ghouse, (54).

Tolichowki: As most of the residents in this are Saudi returnees who are seeking proper roads and a major relief, control over mosquitoes menace, as the newly elected corporator Dr Ayesha Humera from AIMIM had promised to ensure fogging and spraying and a permanent solution to avoid flooding in the area, said Mohammed Hafeez (28) an IT employee.

The residents of Uppal, Moosarambagh, Mansoorabad, Hayat Nagar, Hastinapuram, Saroornagar, and Vanasthalipuram have chosen BJP over TRS, as they had gone through huge troubles during the COVID-19 pandemic and during floods last year. Expressing their anger over the previous corportor, residents of the above-mentioned areas have described their problems and are expecting enough development and health facilities to be provided in their areas.

Residents claim that previous TRS corporator didn't help us in any way during the floods, "That is the reason we have voted for the BJP the candidate as Vanasthalipuram area corporator Venkateshwar Reddy Ragula promised that for next monsoon there will not be single-family or a household that would be affected with rains or floods, as he had given a word that all the old drainage lines will be replaced with new ones and other pending development works be soon completed," said a resident, Vinod Kumar (33) a government teacher.

