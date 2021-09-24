Hyderabad: Experts shed light on history & vision of Arts College

Hyderabad: A special lecture was held at Arts College, Osmania University, on Thursday for the college students to familiarise them with the history and culture. The lecture 'History and vision of Arts College' was delivered by INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) Hyderabad chapter convener Anuradha Reddy, and co-convener Sajjad Shahid.

They created awareness about the historical background, vision and mission behind the establishment of Osmania University, with special reference to the Arts College. They brought visualisation of the entire components of the construction of the college alive to the audience, including students, HoDs, faculty.

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, the grandson of Nizam VII, acknowledged the efforts made by the university officials in upholding excellence and encouraged students to follow the successful legacies and become privileged partners. Prof D Ravinder, Vice-chancellor, was present. Prof Ch Ganesh, Principal of Arts College, shared that students should cultivate a sense of pride for being a part of the historic university and "Arts College which is rightly regarded as 'Jannat of Higher Learning". Recalling the history, Anuradha Reddy said that Osmania University, established in 1917 based on the Royal Firman passed by Mir Osman Ali Khan, the Nizam VII of Hyderabad State, celebrated its centenary in 2017.

"Osmania University stands out as the first university in India established with Urdu as a medium of education. The historic Arts College established in 1939 in the university, has acted as the torch bearer of the reputation, grandeur and glory of the university and has produced many distinguished personalities who have won laurels in different fields for their achievements across the world."