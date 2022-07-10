Hyderabad: Eyebrows raised over deputation of officials to Aids Control Society

Hyderabad: Even as there is row over the incharge heads in the Health department, eyebrows are raised on the officials on deputation in the Telangana Aids Control Society. There are allegations of higher officials occupying posts even after the completion of the deputation.

The Health department has been facing criticism over the ineligible candidates holding the top posts. There were allegations by the doctors that the posts such as the DME and DMH were given to persons who were not in the top of the seniority list.

The SCST Government Doctors Welfare Association president Dr B Babu Rao alleged that the government has kept aside the seniors and given opportunity to the juniors in the posts of director of Medical & Health, Director of Medical Education and other posts. It may be mentioned here that the High Court had issued a notice to the department of Medical Education on continuation of DME.

In the midst of these, allegations have surfaced on the top post of Telangana Aids Control Society (T-SACS). Sources said that the additional director's post has been in controversy as it is alleged that inspite of ending the deputation period; the official has been occupying the post.

It is learnt that the deputation period of the official was ended in the month of June but no decision has been taken by the society.

Sources said that the officers in the department were shocked after one person from foreign services was given the top post like additional director.

Sources said that the deputation had ended during the month of June last year and the official was given a one year extension. Now, the deputation ended in June but the official was still continuing giving rise to criticism.

The personnel in the society alleged that the official had no knowledge of the functioning of the Aids Control Society. The officials wanted the government to provide the posts to the eligible in the T-SACS but not from other departments. They said that if the post is given to eligible persons the functioning of the society would improve. It is interesting to see the decision on the appointment of officials on top posts in the Health department.