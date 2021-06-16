Hyderabad: Face masks donated to Cyberabad Police

Hyderabad: As part of the Covid relief activities, to help the poor and needy people, the Hoplon (Devshree International Pvt Ltd) donated face masks to Cyberabad police on Wednesday.

Face masks worth Rs 8 lakhs(1 lakh surgical masks and 20,000, six layered fabric masks ) along with medicines, were handed over by JK Agarwal and his son Devansh Agarwal to the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Shri VC Sajjanar, in presence of ACP Hanumantha Rao.

Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad VC Sajjanar, appreciated the generosity of Hoplon (Devshree International Pvt. Ltd) and thanked them whole heartedly for this great contribution.