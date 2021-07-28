Hyderabad: Fashion lifestyle exhibition for women entrepreneurs to be held on Aug 2, 3

Hyderabad: With an aim to provide a platform to women entrepreneurs who mostly work from home and wish to showcase their talent, Kri8tive Arts, a women's group to organise a fashion lifestyle exhibition 'Style Pitara' at Kutchi Bhavan at Ramkote on August 2 and 3.

This was announced by the coordinators Rama Rathi, Vaishali Rathi, Vineeta Baldwa and Meenal Sarda in a press conference here, on Monday. Rama Rathi said that they have been organising the exhibition every year to support women entrepreneurs who work from home. "This would be an opportunity to showcase their talent, creativity and craftsmanship," she added.

Rama Rathi further said that the earnings through the exhibition are spent for social causes. Likewise, the earnings from previous year's exhibitionwere contributed to 'Ekalavya Vidyalayas' and were also used to feed the poor during the lockdown.

There will be about 71 stalls in the exhibition including the food stalls, jewellery, clothing and home decor items. The exhibition to have no entry fee. "We have taken up programmes on Rangoli, cooking classes, art and crafts.

We try to bring out talent among women as part of this and have been organising the exhibition 'Style Pitara'. We could not organise during 2020 because of lockdown," said Rama Rathi.