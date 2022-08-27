Hyderabad: Father-daughter duo adopts birds, Indian cobra in city zoo

Hyderabad: As part of animal adoption programme, five small birds were adopted by Baby Harshivi Rachha and an Indian cobra was adopted by Pramod Rachha on Friday, at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

According to zoo officials, Baby Harshivi Rachha, 6-year-old, resident of Qutubullapur, on the occasion of her sixth birthday adopted 5 small birds for a period of six months. Her father Pramod Rachha, gifted his child as a birthday gift as she is fond of animals and birds.

Pramod Rachha also adopted an Indian cobra for a period of six months on the behalf of his company Pramod Rachha Interio designing co. for a period of six months. Pramod Rachha paid Rs 20,000 (10,000 for each) towards the adoption.

On the occasion, S Rajashekar, Curator Nehru Zoological Park thanked Pramod Rachha and his child baby Harshivi Rachha for showing a great gesture by adopting small birds and Indian cobra at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad for a period of six months. He also appealed the citizens and the corporates to come forward and adopt the animals at the zoo and join hands in Wildlife conservation.

Pramod thanked Curator Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad for giving an opportunity to adopt the Birds and an Indian cobra for fulfilling his child's desire to be presented as a birthday gift.