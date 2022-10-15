Hyderabad: Faulty package delivery by app-based transport services causing hardships to customers

Hyderabad: App-based auto and cab services which undertake package delivery service for the benefit of people seem to be causing hardship to customers while handing over packs at their doorstep.



Customers allege that they are not receiving parcels on time. In the absence of customer care services they are finding it difficulty to lodge complaints. They demanded a grievance redress system to address their issues.

A customer, Suresh Rao, who often uses package delivery service said, "this type of service was introduced for making people's life easy. But we are facing problems, as recently I ordered a package from Uber but I have not received it on time. There is no customer care number or email ID where I could address my grievances. As per norms, the service should have a grievance redress email ID; only there is a single email ID that is for everything. They should be a proper platform where a customer can lodge a complaint; there should be an instant response. It will be better if the State government takes stern action against the violators."

Said Sai Teja, another often user, "when this service was introduced for making our life easy, it should have provided a source where we could express our problem. But unfortunately this app-based service does not have this facility. Recently I received a damaged item. When I called the driver he did not respond. As per law, the State government should take stern action against the online app. If it does not following the law it should be banned. As customers will be losers, the government should enforce strong rules and regulation; it should post someone to monitor the situation," he said.

Anil Reddy, a customer said: "Recently when I ordered a parcel from Uber I have not received it on the delivery date. When I called the driver, he said that I was not home. So I asked him to return my parcel, but I am yet to receive it. Apart from the driver's contact number, there is no other option where we can address our issue. It will be better if all services provide a customer care number".