Hyderabad: Feeding the hungry for four years

The greatest service done to humanity is by those who serve the needy with whatever little they possess compared to those who wait to become rich and do charity. Proving this to be a true, a youngster who started providing food to poor people at Nioufer Hospital with whatever available resources has completed four years of uninterrupted service.

Humanity First Foundation (HFF) led by this PhD scholar, reached out to deserving people at other government hospitals during the peak of lockdown and later, in the flood affected areas in city.

Encouraged by the response at Niloufer hospital, Mohd Sujathullah, who is pursuing doctorate in Pharmacy, extended the feeding programme at Maternity Hospital in Koti and NIMS at Punjagutta, with the help of friends who serve as volunteers.

"My journey started with the intention of feeding only 10 deserving people. I never thought that God will help me in this endeavour. Now I am able to serve breakfast to 1000 at these hospitals and dinner to 300 persons at Secunderabad station," says.

The youngster received recognition from various organisations for his service, including Real Heroes 2020 by Times of India, Pride of Hyderabad by Weavers & Telangana Tourism and COVID-19 Warrior, by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and others. During the lockdown, HFF facilitated provision of free oxygen cylinders 24x7 and till now was able to serve 300 patients, besides ration distribution and sanitisation of religious places like mosques and temples.

"During the recent floods, we served 500 persons with all the basic provisions and also cleaned up houses after water receded," he added.

HFF was also in news for serving traders at the Nampally Industrial Exhibition who lost their property in the fire accident in 2019. The foundation serves Upma during breakfast, as it can be easily cooked and served.

Cooked in pure-ghee a 25-kg of Upma rava is distributed along with chutnee at all the three hospitals by 9 am in the morning. The quantity is enough for 1000 persons be it patients, attendants or any destitute. It costs me around Rs 5000, but feeding these people gives me immense happiness," he exudes.

It all started after fulfilment of his vow to clear backlogs in B Pharm. As a mark of gratitude to God he decided to feed. Since the food he was carrying could not cater to poor present there, he decided to increase the quantity. Later on, he found Niloufer hospital as a proper place to feed people.

On the question as to why only breakfast, Sujathullah says, "Breakfast is important meal of any individual and if someone gets this meal at proper time he can be able to focus on other things and lunch would not be any big deal, as the day has already started with something in stomach."

With approximate cost of Rs 5000 per day (Rs 5 per person) in morning and for dinner Rs 9,000 (Rs 30 per person) at Secunderabad railway station, dalrice, khichdi, vegetable rice and bagara rice. He raises the money with the help of family, friends and supporters and well-wishers on social media.