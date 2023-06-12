Hyderabad: Few budget private schools extend summer vacation for primary section

HYDERABAD: With the rise in temperature, few Budget Private Schools across Telangana have extended the summer vacation for a week for the primary section from Nursery to class 5 and planned to open the schools from June 19.



Earlier member of Telangana Recognized Schools Management Association (TRSMA) and submitted representation letter to the education department and urged to extend the summer holidays for a period of week for the primary section and reopen all the schools on June 19 for the benefit of students as well as teachers but as their no response from the department, various private schools have taken their own decision to extend the holidays Yadagiri Shekhar Rao, state president, TRSMA, said As there is a continuous rise in the temperature, it would be difficult for the students to sit in the classroom and they would face suffocation also.