Hyderabad: Fire at Osmania Medical college bus stop

Koti: A fire broke out at Osmania Medical bus stop on Sunday evening due to an electric short circuit from an adjacent transformer causing severe damages to the neighbouring textile and foot wear shops.

According to fire department officials, its known that, they received a call at around 6PM about the flames which were erupting from the transformer which is adjacent to the Osmania Medical College bus stop.

Upon receiving the call a fire fighting tender reached the spot and was assisted by another tender in few minutes and within 30 minutes the flames were doused.

However, the textile and footwear shops which were adjacent to the bus stop also caught the flames and the material was damaged. But no casualties were reported from the incident as the shops were closed and there was no traffic when the incident occurred, said the official.