Hyderabad: Fire erupts at GHMC office in Old City

Hyderabad: A fire erupted at a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Circle-9 office running in a sports complex in Moghalpura on Sunday.

According to the fire department, on receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. A fire officer informed us that the fire occurred on the second floor of the building, where old files of the GHMC were stored.

No casualties were reported and the reason for the fire is under investigation.

Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist in the Old City said, that in recent times, this was the third fire incident reported in the Circle-9 GHMC office, only in the town planning section. “There are other sections housed including tax, UCD, engineering, sanitation, and health, but the incidents were only reported in the town planning section of Circle-9,” he added.

He also recalled in the same town planning section of the office building, two times, the computer systems were stolen including one incident during elections. However, the GHMC officers have not registered any complaint in this regard.

Ahmed appealed to the GHMC higher-ups to hold an inquiry and asked the police to intervene in such incidents being reported in only one section of the office and should take immediate action. During the incidents, several important files were destroyed. The police should book cases of negligence on the officers.