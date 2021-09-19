Hyderabad: Flag Day Fund panel takes key decisions

Hyderabad: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor, on Saturday chaired the 3rd meeting of the State Managing Committee of Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Telangana State.

The members who were present in the meeting included: Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary (Home), D Ronald Rose, Secretary (Finance), Maj Gen RK Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Headquarters, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), Maj Gen N Srinivas Rao, Wg Cdr TJ Reddy, Brig P Ganesham, Cdr CSM Raj, and L Sharman, Collector, Hyderabad. K Surendra Mohan, Secretary to Governor, was also present.

Col P Ramesh Kumar, Director, Sainik Welfare and Secretary, Armed Forced Flag Day Fund, Telangana, briefed the meeting on the state of the Fund, various schemes, salient activities of the Sainik Welfare department, and details of beneficiaries of various schemes provided out of the fund.

The Committee approved the following: Immediate financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of ex-servicemen, who died, and who are having dependent unemployed, and unmarried children; Enhancement of marriage grant for girl children of ex-servicemen from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000; Educational assistance for children of ex-servicemen for pursuing CA, CS, ICWA, and Ph.D. courses also; Enhancement of the educational assistance for the children of ex-servicemen who are pursuing professional courses, from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000; and, Sanction of Rs 20,00,000 each for the construction of Sainik Bhavans at Adilabad, and Kothagudem.

The Governor emphasised the need to look after the ex-servicemen and their families who gave the best of their youth for the Nation. She also stressed the need for identifying and reaching out to all the ex-servicemen and the widows of ex-servicemen who are in distress, understand their problems, and resolve them at the earliest time frame.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan appealed to all the citizens, and corporate organizations to come forward and contribute generously for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.