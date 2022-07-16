Hyderabad: Flood management work eludes city lakes

Hyderabad: Even as the city lakes are witnessing an increase in flow of water; most are breaching their Full Tank Level (FTL) as the flood management work undertaken a few years ago is yet to be completed.



As per the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) list, there are 185 lakes in the city. Authorities invited bids to undertake flood management work at 63 lakes in 2019 at a cost of Rs 94.17 crore. While the work has started in 48 lakes, others are still in the tender stage, official sources told The Hans India.

The work in 48 lakes been started long back; 50 per cent of it has been kept pending for several months. Due to recent heavy rainwater levels have increased. Authorities are planning to open the gates of water bodies. Recently the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) opened the gates of Hussainsagar lake.

According to sources, cracks on the lake boundary walls reported in 2020 floods are still being repaired. This work was supposed to start in November 2021, but it was taken up only in May this year.

As the flood management and repair work of lakes was taken up ahead of the monsoon, the current rising water levels have become a threat to nearby residents. There is a risk of heavy flooding in more than eight low-lying areas located on the Musi riverbed.

Following the 2020 floods in the city, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department decided to strengthen the flood management system and to take permanent measures to avoid over-flowing of lakes during the monsoon.

The concerned officials conducted a survey and submitted a report stating that most lakes require a proper water control system and repair work of boundary walls, including gates. The Lake Protection wing of GHMC took two years to formulate the proposal based on the report and issue a tender notification.

Speaking about lake protection and water control management, activist Madhumita of Ayappa Colony said, "the majority of lakes have been neglected; due to encroachment officials did not take care of walls and gates. During heavy rainwater level rises and overflows, easily submerging nearby areas."

The GHMC needs to complete the pending work and come up with a proper flood management system to avoid overflowing of city lakes, she demanded.