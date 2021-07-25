Hyderabad: Flood threat as lakes, ponds swell

Hyderabad: The suburban areas in Ranga Reddy district have received an average of 20 cm rainfall over the past two weeks. The inland people near the lakes and ponds are now staring at threat of floods as around 50 lakes and ponds are brimming with inflows. Last year, there were cases when colonies were flooded overnight, submerging houses.Now, the prospect of the same ordeal grips the people. Extreme flood danger was announced amidst heavy rainfall this month.

The ponds and lakes that were built in the city and in suburb areas of city were built in a chain pattern. As a result, if a lake is filled, the excess water is released to downstream water bodies. But over the years these canals have become defunct and the excess water overflowing the lakes will inundate residential areas in low-lying areas. The government had announced it would change the contours of canals under the strategic canal development plan (SNDP) but things are not moving forward due to funding issues.

The scattered embankments were widened but things went awry. The Buran Khan pond has already reached full tank level (FTL) and some areas nearby Osman Sagar are inundated. The Kaprai Pond near Vanasthalipuram has also reached FTL and flood water has entered 20 colonies. Hariharapuram Colony will be submerged if the flood water is not diverted. Ramantpur lakes are also at FTL and officials have started to drain excess water using motors. With Jalpally lakes overflowing, Babanagar in old town is under threat due to the influx of flood water from Unda Sagar. Bathula Cheruvu and Kummarikunta Cheruvu in Hayathnagar are also filled with flood water, so Ambedar Basti, Ranganaikula Gutta, Banjara colony and Thirumala Colony are under threat.