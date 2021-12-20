Hyderabad: Footpath or dumping ground? Salar Jung Colony mired in garbage mess

Hyderabad: Due to absence of dustbins in Salar Jung Colony, Tolichowki, the GHMC's sanitation workers are collecting garbage and dumping it on colony footpaths and, in front a residential apartment. It may be recalled that bins were removed by GHMC to make a bin-free Hyderabad. The negligence of workers is so telling that they have even gathered wastage collecting manual vehicles and parked them near the gate of an apartment in the colony. This has been bothering the residents a lot.

They had urged the sanitation staff not to dump colony garbage, here, but the staff continue to do so. According to the Salar Jung Colony Welfare Association, sweepers and garbage tippers are supposed to clean streets, footpaths and roads on a daily basis, but they only visit the colony during festival period.



Garbage being regularly dumped on footpaths has become a major point emitting a foul smell. It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, causing health issues to residents, said Mohammed Ibrahim, a resident of the colony. He said, "GHMC workers' duty is to clean and collect garbage and later transfer it to garbage stations. But the workers are collecting entire colony waste and dumping it on footpaths. The garbage rickshaws have been also lying here from several months.

The sad part is that public money is being wasted as garbage vehicles are not in use. No sanitation workers are using them, said locals. Several residents have appealed to authorities to look into the issue.

Apart from this, dog menace is a major problem faced by residents. Children are scared to move around the colony during evening hours. Canines bark and try to hurt them.