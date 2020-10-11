Hyderabad: Forest officials capture leopard in Rajendranagar

The forest officials on Saturday has finally captured the leopard which created panic among the people at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad. The officials arranged a cage in the area where the leopard killed a calf on Saturday morning.

The wild animal ended up in the cage on Saturday when it reached the same area behind the Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (WALAMTARI). The forest officials shifted the leopard to Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. It will be released into the forest.

The residents in Rajendranagar and Shamshabad breathed a sigh of relief after the leopard was taken away by the officials. The animal has been panicking the people in the area for the last two months. On August 26, the villagers found the half-eaten body of a cow and reported the incident to the forest officials who set up cameras in the area.

Two months after, the leopard returned to the same place and killed a calf on Saturday.