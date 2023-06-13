Hyderabad: Former MLA Kothakota Dayakar Reddy passes away

Hyderabad: The former MLA of Maktal Kothakota Dayakar Reddy passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.



It is reported that he had been undergoing cancer treatment for the past four months at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad breathed his last on Tuesday. The news of his demise has left people in shock, with expressions of condolence pouring in from TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, fellow politicians, and celebrities.

“The news of the passing of Kothakota Dayakar Reddy, the former MLA of Makthal Constituency, has come as a shock. Dayakar Reddy, a three-time winner as an MLA from the Telugu Desam Party… was always in touch with the people and gained recognition as a capable leader. Sending my prayers for his soul to rest in peace… My heartfelt condolences to his family members,” tweeted Chandrababu Naidu.