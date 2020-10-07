Hyderabad: Four arrested for kidnapping businessman

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar police on Tuesday arrested four persons for kidnapping a businessman on Monday. The accused were identified as, Raj Bhushan (Mastermind of the conspiracy and is currently absconding), Sunil Patil, Abdul Azeez, Nikhil Singh and Burri Rajesh (all four arrested).

According to police, the mastermind of the kidnap Raj Bhushan is a businessman and is into the business of purchasing maize from farmers at Korutla and supplying the same to the victim Nagabhushan, who in turn, sells it to poultry farmers in the name and style of Shiva Balaji Traders at Green Park Colony in Saroornagar.

The victim Nagabhushan owed Rs 2.80 crore to Raj Bhushan and due to financial problems, he delayed the payment which further led to the restlessness of the mastermind. So, in a bid to get back his money, he hatched a conspiracy to kidnap Nagabhushan and for this purpose he hired one Abdul Azeez, a rowdy-sheeter of Korutala, and offered him Rs 10 lakh to kidnap the victim, said Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda police commissioner.

He said, "On Monday the accused and his family came to Nagabhushan's residence in Saroornagar and picked up a quarrel and the four kidnappers who were waiting outside the residence of victim pounced on him and kidnapped in few minutes. Even before anyone could realise what was happening the victim was kidnapped."

"However, the family members of the victim filed a police complaint and based on the complaint we alerted the district police stations and with the help of Jagityal police the four kidnappers were arrested. But, the mastermind of the entire conspiracy is still absconding and for this reason special teams have been formed to nab him at the earliest," stated the officer.

All the accused were arrested u/s 448, 364, 364(A) of IPC r/w 120 (B) of IPC and will be remanded to judicial custody.