Hyderabad: Four-Day Global Spirituality Mahotsav concludes

Hyderabad: The four-day Global Spirituality Mahotsav concluded successfully with top-notch spiritual heads from various organisations participating with indelible learnings on spirituality and universal brotherhood.

The session also saw an honour being conferred upon Rev. Daaji by the Commonwealth Secretariat as the 'Global Ambassador of Peacebuilding and Faith in the Commonwealth'. A string of enlightening talks from various gurus including Bawa Jain, the Secretary General for the World Council of Religious Leaders, Dr Rollin McCraty - scientist, psychophysiologist, Executive Vice President and Director of Research at HeartMath Institute; Dr Joseph Howell - Founder of the Institute of Conscious Being among many leaders of many other organisations.

The World Council of Religious Leaders Secretary-General Bawa Jain said, “Silence is the language of the heart. Having a guru is the greatest blessing in one’s life. Oftentimes in life, we come to a crossroads. The more crossroads we come across in life, the more we have built our character to see which path to take. Don’t be afraid to fail because it is what builds us character. If you have a guru, he will point you in a direction that is good for your betterment. One of the greatest qualities of a leader is to put you at ease like Nelson Mandela and Daaji. A great leader builds leaders. Each one of you is a leader because Daaji has sown the seeds of leadership in your hearts. Continue to serve and serve. You will be enriched in life.”

Executive Vice President and Director of Research at HeartMath Institute Scientist, Psychophysiologist Dr Rollin McCraty said, “In the last 30 years we have been fortunate to have scientific discoveries that validate consciousness, how emotions affect the body by brain waves. The heart rate dramatically changes by how we feel. An optimal state where the mind, heart and emotions all come at synchronisation, become heart coherence.”

Founder of the Institute of Conscious Being Dr Joseph Benton Howell said, “A little child is full of hopes of what life is to be and it radiates that hope. Sadly, that little child has to go under a crust because of the demands and harshness of the world will not allow the precious innocence to survive in all its purity. We have put on a layer of protection called ego.”