Hyderabad: Four persons held with heroin and MDMA

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) LB Nagar Zone team, along with Meerpet police, busted an interstate drug peddling gang and arrested four persons on Friday. The arrested persons are Narendra Bishnoi (20), Praveen Bishnoi (23), Hema Ram (18), and P Devasi (31), all residents of Meerpet and natives of Rajasthan. The main peddler and source, both from Rajasthan, are absconding. According to the police, the gang was smuggling heroin and MDMA (ecstasy/molly) from Rajasthan to Hyderabad and selling them to consumers. The officials seized 150.3 gms of heroin, 32.1 gms of MDMA drugs, cash, and other material. The police said the gang members are close friends and addicted to consuming psychotropic substances. Initially, they procured drugs for their own consumption but eventually started to sell them to other consumers for the sake of easy money.

They came in contact with a drug peddler in Rajasthan and started procuring heroin at a low rate, between Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per gram and MDMA for Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per gram. They sold it to other consumers in their contact list for Rs 10,000 and Rs 12, 000. The group smuggled the drugs from Rajasthan to Hyderabad by concealing them in clothes and travelling in private buses. Following a tip-off, the police nabbed the gang at Almasguda in Meerpet and seized the drugs from them. The main drug peddler and source were not available for examination. Efforts are on to nab them and identify other consumers.