Hyderabad: Four stations in SCR zone set to sell economy meals to passengers

Hyderabad: To provide quality, affordable and hygienic meals to passengers, the Railways has introduced the concept of “Economy Meals and in South Central Railway four stations have been shortlisted;rail passengers will be provided with two types of meals at an affordable cost, particularly to those traveling in general coaches.

The price of the economy meal will be Rs. 20, while the combo meal is priced at RS. 50. The meals are being served through extended service counters of kitchen units of Refreshments Rooms and Jan Aahars of IRCTC (Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Service) situated at the stations.

The counters will be placed on the platform near general coaches so that a large number of passengers can avail of the service. They will be used by authorised vendors for stocking, service and sale of economy meals to passengers. To begin with, four SCR stations have been identified for serving the meals to passengers. The menu has provisions for south Indian items as well.

Arun Kumar Jain, the SCR General Manager, said provision of economy meals will be particularly useful to the passengers. They will get quality and hygienic meals at affordable cost. The meals are being provided at four stations to begin with.They will be served from the kitchen units of IRCTC that are functioning at these stations.