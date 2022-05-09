Hyderabad: Free coaching programme for minorities launched

Hyderabad: Following the State government's decision to take up recruitment to fill up 80,039 posts lying vacant with various departments, the Minorities Welfare Department launched a massive free coaching programme for recruitment exams to Group I, II, III and IV, sub-inspector of police and constables, Teacher Eligibility Test and other exams.

Adviser to the government, Minorities Welfare, and president of TMREIS, A K Khan said the coaching has been started in erstwhile districts of the State. He addressed a gathering of aspirants at the free coaching programme of Combined Group I, II and III exams by the Telangana State Minorities Study Circle (TSMSC), Minorities Welfare Department at Urdu Maskan Hall, Khilwat, near Charminar.

He said "apart from coaching, mock tests will be conducted for the aspirants to make them confident. Based on their performance they will be coached accordingly for recruitment."

He said the department is now coming up with strategies to guide the aspirants who are appearing for the recruitment tests. He said the focus is on giving comprehensive training to them.

"It is a great opportunity provided by the State government for young aspirants to make a great career". Khan urged the aspirants to work hard in achieving success in the upcoming recruitment exams and succeed in bagging jobs in the public sector and serve the State."