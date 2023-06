Hyderabad: Free training prog for UGC NET candidates begins

Hyderabad: The four-day free training programme for Osmania University students preparing for UGC NET exams began at Human Capital Development Centre on Tuesday.

The training will be from 2 pm to 6 pm. Around 200 students attended the classes on the first day.

HCDC coordinator Dr Muralidhar Reddy said that teaching aptitude, mathematical aptitude, ICT and reasoning related to NET Paper 1 will be taught in four days.