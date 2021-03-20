Hyderabad: Friday sermons call for end to dowry practice

Charminar: Taking up cudgels against the evil practice of dowry system in the city, Imams and Khatibs during their Friday sermons are emphasising the need for renouncing the dowry practice and cutting back on extravagance during the marriages.

All the Imams and Khatibs (who deliver sermons) associated with Ulama-e-Jamia Nizamia Organization (UNO) have spoken against dowry practice referring to the Islamic laws. The sermons were themed 'curse of dowry' and 'impermissible act' like suicide.

Addressing the worshippers in the Friday's Khutbah (sermons), the Khatibs highlighted the ill-effects of dowry practice and stirred up the conscience of the community members. "Especially calling out to the youngsters to not to demand dowry in their marriages," said one of the Khatibs who also gave reference from the Quran and Hadith which discourages giving or accepting dowry.

"Dowry is the worst of evils that is present in today's world and is termed to be the gifts from the bride's family. Because of it many girls are yet to be married," said Mufti Mohammed Asif Bilal Quadri, Khatib at Masjid-e-Gulbano in Nampally.

As many as 200 scholars delivered sermons against dowry in different mosques of the city on Friday informed Prof Abdul Majeed Nizami, Former Head of the Department of Arabic Ottoman University and member of UNO, Jamia Ulema Nizamia. Majed Nizami also launched a campaign to eradicate social evils.

The sermons also addressed the loitering youth and asked them to work hard and get settled in life. They also explained to the youth about the 'simple nikah' stated as per the Islamic laws and directed them to avoid taking bridal gifts.

The UNO is also running a campaign to spread the understanding of the Quran among the new generation. The UNO believes that understanding Quran will remove mutual misunderstandings and the atmosphere of hatred and enmity. Lastly, the Khatibs appealed to the Muslims, not lose patience in any situation as the aim of the enemy is to provoke. Muslims need to work patiently, they asserted.