Hyderabad: Fund sword hanging over 'heads' of bodies

Hyderabad: Thanks to the financial crisis facing the State, chairpersons of various statutory bodies are not ready to continue in the posts. The Tellapur Municipal chairperson M Lalitha Somireddy may have come out now, but there are many who are said to be upset with lack of funds as they are made to pay from their pocket.

Lalitha made news by resigning. She alleged that she was unable to give explanation to people on development works. She asserted that she could not solve civic problems in her area. "I could not get a sewage treatment plant in the municipality leading to pollution in lakes. I could not solve basic problems as powers were given to officials," said Lalitha in the resignation letter sent to the municipal commissioner.

Due to lack of funds, chairpersons and sarpanches in villages are seen pleading for release of amounts. In many villages the sarpanches had taken up development works by borrowing. They expected the government would reimburse later. However, with no response from the government some have resigned. With no funds in their respective areas, chairpersons approached the local Ministers and MLAs to come to their rescue but they could not get any assurance. Apart from the chairpersons and sarpanches, councillors, including those from the ruling party, have raised issues at council meetings leaving the party embarrassed.

According to sources, another chairman of a nominated post spent lakhs in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's constituency in Gajwel. When he approached senior official for reimbursement of funds, he raised his hands in helplessness leaving the chairman dejected.

Sources said that he was upset and told his followers that even his family members were asking him what he was getting by spending own money. It is learnt that the party leaders pacified the senior leader stating that he would get due recognition. Many leaders are upset due to lack of funds and are facing the wrath of people in their areas for not taking up development work.