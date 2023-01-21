Hyderabad: G-20 team visits passport office

Hyderabad: G-20 Team led by Harsh Vardhan Shringla, G-20 Chief Coordinator (Former Foreign Secretary) consisting of Ramesh Babu, JS (Summits), Ashok Kumar Sharma, Consultant (Logistics) and others visited Regional Passport Office, here on Friday and inaugurated the G-20 artifact made of waste material.

This artifact is made out of entire waste material available in the office by the officials and support staff of the Passport Office, Hyderabad.

During his interaction with the officials, he briefed them about the concept of G-20 and its functioning. He also congratulated them about the output of 6.59 lakh passports last year and advised them to carry on the same work further.