Hyderabad: G20 Working Group meet today

Hyderabad : The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will be organising a 3-day second in-person meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) from Monday. Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY and K Rajaraman, Secretary (Telecom), said the first day of the second meeting of DEWG will begin with side-events.

The inaugural address will be delivered by Union Minister of State for Communication Devusinh Chauhan and Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment A Narayanaswamy.



Alkesh said the side-events will focus primarily on digital connectivity and will comprise three-panel discussions on the thematic areas of: 'High-speed mobile broadband and its impacts on lives, society and industry', 'Digital inclusion: Connecting the unconnected', and 'Sustainable, green digital infrastructure: Challenges and opportunities'.

Global experts will share their experience in emerging & telecom technologies and on technology-led inclusive development.

On the second and third day, G20 members, invited guest countries and international organisations will have an extensive discussion on the actionable deliverables in priority areas namely 'Digital Public Infrastructure', 'Cybersecurity' and 'Digital Skilling'.

The delegates will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad to gain first-hand knowledge of India's expertise in emerging digital and telecom technologies viz 5G-i, 6G, Internet of Things (IoT) and the various uses cases for the welfare of citizens.

A workshop titled 'Multi-stakeholder consultation for mutual recognition of digital skills' will also be held on Tuesday, Alkesh said.

The MeitY Secretary said that the 'Stay Safe Online (SSO)' campaign and 'G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA)' have been launched under Indian Presidency to engage with common people, especially youths and entrepreneurs in G20 Member States.

He said, so far, under the 'Stay Safe Online' campaign, 1,58,000+ persons have participated in the national level cyber quizzes. under DIA, 1600+ startups have applied for the contest.

K Rajaraman, Secretary (Telecom), said India's technology and innovative prowess in how its policies have enabled it to reach the last mile of mobile connectivity will be shared at the event.