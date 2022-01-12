  • Menu
Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital to defer non-urgent surgeries

Hyderabad: In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases the State government on Tuesday ordered the State-run Gandhi Hospital to defer all non-urgent surgeries from Tuesday. The State government also asked other government hospitals to minimise non-urgent surgeries. However, it also made clear that there should not be any delay in urgent surgeries. The decision comes in the wake of huge increase in Covid-19 cases in the State.

