Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital tops in treating highest no. of Covid patients in country

Hyderabad: The State-run Gandhi Hospital has become the first hospital in the country to treat a large number of corona-infected patients. Till now, it has treated around 84,127 Covid patients, which is highest in the country.

According to Dr M Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, as many as 84,127 patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been treated at the Gandhi Hospital since the Covid-19 outbreak.

"No other hospital in the country has treated these many patients. Of those treated for Covid, 3,762 were children under 14 years of age. In addition, 8,178 dialysis patients from high-risk groups have also received treatment," Dr Rao informed, adding that the hospital achieved a recovery rate of 98 per cent due to the provision of better treatment.

"Currently, only 44 Covid patients are being treated at the Gandhi Hospital," he said. Besides corona, the doctors at the hospital also treated black fungus patients. "So far, 1,786 black fungus victims have been admitted to the hospital, of which 1,163 had undergone surgery to save their lives," he said, adding that most of the black fungus patients came from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.