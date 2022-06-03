Hyderabad: Ganesh idol-makers allege harassment, take out protest rally

Hyderabad: Boycotting the GHMC meeting alleging harassment by officials, the Ganesh idol manufacturers held a protest rally, led by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, from Kranti Garden, in Hayathnagar, to Hayathnagar Police Station, on Thursday.

Samithi secretary Ravinutala Shashidhar said that they would not tolerate the harassment by officials on idol- makers. He wondered whether officials were working as per law or as per directions of AIMIM leaders. He charged that a few 'anti-Hindu forces' were conspiring to stop the Ganesh festival which was being celebrated since long. The Hindu society would teach them a lesson, he asserted. Shashidhar said the GHMC officials deliberately did not give proper details to the High Court. He called upon authorities to take legal steps and save prestige of Bhagyanagar and the GHMC to avoid provoking Hindu sentiments.

He warned that the samithi would take up an agitation if authorities did not stop harassing the idol makers. Samithi general secretary Bhagwanth Rao, VHP leader M Ramaraju were present.