  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized in Malkajgiri

Ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized in Malkajgiri
x

Ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized in Malkajgiri

Highlights

The excise police on Wednesday seized 450 kg of ganja that is being smuggled on a two-wheeler here at Kaukur under Malkajgiri limits.

The excise police on Wednesday seized 450 kg of ganja that is being smuggled on a two-wheeler here at Kaukur under Malkajgiri limits.

The worth of ganja is estimated to be of Rs 1 crore, the police said. They seized the bike and ganja and arrested two persons. It is yet to be learned that from where the two persons procured ganja and to where it is being transported.

The police registered a case and took up an investigation.

The city police continue cracking down of ganja after the CM declared a war against it. Three days ago, the police arrested a man for raising ganja plants on the terrace of his home under Jawaharnagar police station limits.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X