Hyderabad: Ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized in Malkajgiri

The excise police on Wednesday seized 450 kg of ganja that is being smuggled on a two-wheeler here at Kaukur under Malkajgiri limits.

The worth of ganja is estimated to be of Rs 1 crore, the police said. They seized the bike and ganja and arrested two persons. It is yet to be learned that from where the two persons procured ganja and to where it is being transported.



The police registered a case and took up an investigation.



The city police continue cracking down of ganja after the CM declared a war against it. Three days ago, the police arrested a man for raising ganja plants on the terrace of his home under Jawaharnagar police station limits.