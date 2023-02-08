Hyderabad: Get meals on wheels by WhatsApp

Hyderabad: Now passengers travelling by train can order food through WhatsApp while traveling on the Indian railways, The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has started a WhatsApp communication for railway passengers to order food through e-catering services through business WhatsApp number 8750001323 for this purpose.

Initially, two stages of implementation of e-catering services were planned through WhatsApp Communication. In the first phase, the Business WhatsApp number will send a message to the customer booking e-ticket for opting for e-catering services by clicking the link www.ecatering.irctc.co.in.

With this option, the customers will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations en route directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC without even requiring them to download the App.

In the next phase of the services, WhatsApp number will be enabled to become an interactive two-way communication platform for the customer wherein an AI power chat boot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers and will also book meals for them. To begin with, WhatsApp communication has been implemented for e-catering services on selected trains and passengers and based on customer feedback and suggestions, Railways will enable the same on other trains too, said the senior officer, SCR.