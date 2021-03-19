Hyderabad gets Rs 11,000 crore in the annual budget 2021-22

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is all set to get a facelift with several projects sanctioned by the government with an allocation of over Rs 11,000 crore in the annual budget 2021-22.

The Metro Rail is likely to make inroads into the Old City of Hyderabad as the government allocated Rs 1,000 crore for Hyderabad Metro Rail. About a 6 km stretch of Metro Rail is pending in Old City.

The regional ring road government hopes will help in reducing the traffic congestion in Hyderabad city and improve transport facilities from districts to Hyderabad. The RRR would come up 30-km away from the existing ORR. The government has allocated Rs 750 crore for land acquisition.

Taking into account the drinking water needs of the people of Hyderabad, the government is planning to take up a new project to bring water from the Sunkesula near Nagarjuna Sagar to Hyderabad. The estimated cost of this project is Rs.1,450 crore. An amount of Rs 725 crore is proposed for the project.

According to the government, Hyderabad city for the second time stood in the first place in terms of social, economic, real estate and employment parameters as per the study conducted at the international level.

Construction of nine flyovers, four under-passes and three RoBs has been completed in the city. During the corona lockdown period construction of flyovers, 300 km of roads and 29 link roads were completed at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore.

The recently completed Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge has added further attraction to the city. The bridge has considerably reduced the distance between the Banjara Hills and the Hi-Tec City. With the reduction of traffic congestion, motorists are able to travel comfortably and quickly.

As the government had promised to provide free drinking water to the tune of 20,000 litres per house during the GHMC elections, the State government has proposed to spend Rs 250 crore in this budget.

Apart from this the government has also proposed to spend another Rs 250 crore for providing drinking water to the newly formed colonies within the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The state government has given the importance to Musi development as the allocations for Musi River Development Corporation is Rs 200 crore for this financial year.