Hyderabad: GHMC beautifies space under new flyovers

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has utilised the space under the new flyovers by developing green parks and setting up vertical gardens on pillars to curb pollution.

The two newly constructed flyovers Shaikpet and APJ Abul Kalam in the old city has been developed with many facilities.

Beautiful green parks have been developed under the flyovers. These parks have walking tracks as well as seating facilities for the public. To enhance the greenery, the GHMC's bio-diversity wing has also decorated 16 pillars of the flyover with vertical gardens.

Moreover, a water fountain has also been set up to make these flyovers more attractive. To provide fine oxygen to motorists passing under the flyover large number of saplings with a variety of flowers have been planted to curb pollution and reduce temperature levels.