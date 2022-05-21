Hyderabad: GHMC braces for monsoon challenge

Hyderabad: Ahead of the monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up to prevent water-logging and overflow of nalas during heavy rain. In order to avoid flooding, it is carrying out development work of nalas under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP). A total of 37 works are in progress which the GHMC is planning to complete before the monsoon.

The corporation is working to provide a permanent solution for residents of low-lying areas to prevent flooding. After many houses were inundated in the previous year's heavy rain it has taken up SNDP 37 works at a cost of Rs 954 crore.

Officials of the civic body have already identified flood-prone areas in the city, where works are in progress. They have directed the officials concerned to expedite the works. According to the GHMC officials, eight works were taken up in the Secunderabad zone, three in the Kukatpally zone, 11 in LB Nagar zone, six in Charminar zone and eight in the Khairatabad zone. Out of 37 works, 23 are in progress.

In other municipalities, nine works were taken up in Nizampet, three in Meerpet, seven in Badangpet, two in Jalpally, one in Pedda Amberpet, and two in Kompally Municipality.